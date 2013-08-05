Rob Machado to Launch New ‘Garage Project’ Line at Channel Islands Surfboard

Legendary surfer Rob Machado will launch his new line of surfboards from 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday at Channel Islands Surfboards' Santa Barbara store, 36 Anacapa St.

Come hang with Machado and learn about his new "Garage Project" line of hand-shaped surfboards.

He will be on-site signing autographs and displaying the boards along with a reel of his shaping and photos taken by surf photographer Todd Glaser.

Admission is free, and there will be a free taco truck on site as well as refreshments for all guests.

For more information, call 805.966.7213.

— Amanda Lee represents Channel Islands Surfboards.