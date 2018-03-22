Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Rob Schiff Steps Down as Girls Golf Coach at Dos Pueblos

He guided the Chargers to 13 straight Channel League titles and a CIF championship

By Press Release | February 14, 2018 | 10:05 a.m.

Rob Schiff, the head girls golf coach at Dos Pueblos for the last 13 years, has officially tendered his resignation to the school administration, athletic director Dan Feldhaus announced Wednesday.

Schiff coached DP to 13 straight Channel League titles, a CIF Championship, two runner-up titles and four more CIF top-four finishes.  In addition, he coached multiple individual athletes deep into CIF and Southern California Individual Championships. 

Schiff will remain in his current position as Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) District Coordinator and AVID Elective Teacher at Dos Pueblos. 

Dan Choi, who assisted Schiff, will take over the golf team for the 2018 season.

In his time at DP,  Schiff has also coached girls varsity basketball, boys varsity golf and frosh-soph baseball.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as our girls golf coach for the last 13 years," Schiff said in a statement. "I have been able to work with amazing young people each of those years. It has been one the great honors of my career and life to try to serve my students and athletes as their teacher and coach. I cherish the memories of the battles, incredible wins and even the devastating losses over the years. I cherish more, however, the lifelong relationships created during that time.”

Said Feldhaus: “I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside a tremendous coach like Rob.  Although his success in terms of win and losses is unprecedented, his ultimate success is the positive influence he has had on the students he has taught and the athletes he has coached.  Rob will be truly missed.”

