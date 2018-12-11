Rob Thomas to Give Benefit Performance at Chumash Casino Resort

Multiple Grammy-winning recording artist Rob Thomas has announced plans for a special performance to benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by Rob and his wife Marisol, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Tickets for the show are $99, $119, $129, $139 and $149, and they will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17 at the Club Indulge desk at the Chumash Casino Resort and online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Fan club members will have access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. For more details on the fan club, visit www.robthomasmusic.com.

This is Thomas’ first time playing at the Chumash Casino Resort. The show will offer an opportunity to catch the superstar performing in more up-close and personal setting, playing a career-spanning set.

Thomas is one of modern music’s most compelling and commercially successful artists. For 20 years, he has been the front man and primary composer for Matchbox Twenty, leading the band to multiplatinum success over the course of four albums and a string of No. 1 hits that include “Push,” “3AM,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone” and “Unwell.”

Thomas’ first two solo albums, 2005’s platinum-certified No. 1 album “... Something to Be and 2009’s Cradlesong generated the hit singles “Lonely No More,” “This is How A Heart Breaks,” “Her Diamonds” and “Someday.”

Thomas made history with … Something to Be as having the first album by a male artist from a rock or pop group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since the chart had debuted.

With Cradlesong, he made history again as the only male artist with multiple No. 1 hits at Adult Top 40, tying Pink with most No. 1s by a solo artist in the chart’s history.

His most recent release, 2015’s “The Great Unknown,” was praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, which celebrated Thomas as “still the consummate pop-rock craftsman who has been making it all sound so smooth for years.”

Throughout his career, Thomas has collaborated with iconic artists, including Mick Jagger on the No. 1 single “Disease;” Willie Nelson; and Santana, with the latter resulting in 1999’s “Smooth” — the Latin-tinged blockbuster that earned Thomas three Grammy Awards and spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It was also named the No. 2 Hot 100 Song of All Time and No. 1 of the Rock Era.

Overall, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records. In 2004, he was the first honoree of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, created to recognize a composer in the early years of his or her career who has already made a lasting impact.

He has won numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, and has earned the Songwriter of the Year crown from both Billboard and BMI.

Thomas is credited for being an electrifying live performer, drawing fans of all ages to Matchbox Twenty’s concerts as well as to his solo shows around the globe. His 2016 critically acclaimed summer solo tour featured an innovative industry-first hologram karaoke backstage experience, where radio station winners and VIPs got a one-of-a-kind interactive “Hollagram” duet.

In 2017, Thomas and his band Matchbox Twenty toured to celebrate their 20th anniversary of their first album, the diamond award-winning “Yourself or Someone Like You.” “A Brief History of Everything Tour” was played to sold-out venues around the world.

Thomas recently completed his fourth solo album which is slated for release in the spring of 2019.

The Sidewalk Angels Foundation, established by Rob and Marisol Thomas, is a New York based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to grassroots groups across the country.

It is the primary supporter and sponsor of a number of no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, reflecting the passion of the foundation’s co-founders to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice.

The foundation also supports other causes, from childhood health and wellness to the fight against homelessness.

The Sidewalk Angels Foundation functions like an umbrella organization that provides funds and resources to smaller local and regional entities that are doing vital work.

From animals that have been abandoned and abused to people who are destitute, homeless, or cannot afford proper medical these are universal problems Sidewalk Angels Foundation, through its efforts encourages people to address locally.

For more information, visit www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.com.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.