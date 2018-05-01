Robbers Hit Fast-Food Restaurant in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria fast-food restaurant was robbed early Monday by two masked men, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspects entered the Taco Bell at 1807 N. Broadway at about 6 a.m. and demanded money, said police Lt. Marc Schneider.

"The suspects stated that they had a gun, but one was not brandished," Schneider said. "The suspects stole personal property from one of the employees before leaving the business."

No injuries were reported.

Investigation of the incident was continuing.

