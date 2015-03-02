Suspects Arrested in Robbery of Man Lured to Motel

Santa Maria police arrested two people on robbery charges Sunday evening after the victim was reportedly was solicited for sex and taken to a motel room before being robbed of his personal property.

Lt. Daniel Cohen said Erin Lucas, 20, and Tevin Morris, 22, both of Fresno, were booked on charges of robbery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intimidating a victim. Morris was also held for violating his parole.

According to Cohen, Lucas approached the victim, whose identity was not released, shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a gas station and offered sex in exchange for money. The victim then drove Lucas to a motel at 210 S. Nicholson Ave., where Morris was waiting near the parking lot.

Cohen said Morris then held the victim at knifepoint and walked him to a room at the motel, where the suspects robbed the victim and threatened to kill him if he called police.

Officers immediately responded and surrounded the motel. Cohen said the suspects were found hiding in a nearby motel room and were arrested without incident. They were both booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

