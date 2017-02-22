Robbery Reported at Blenders at Five Points in Santa Barbara

A robbery occurred Wednesday night at the Blenders in the Grass store in the Five Points Shopping Center in Santa Barbara.

At about 8:20 p.m., the robber entered the store on the 3900 block of State Street and demanded cash, according to Sgt. Dan Tagles of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspect — described as a black man wearing a ski mask but no shoes — fled on foot, Tagles said.

An hour later, officers were still combing the neighborhood looking for the suspect, Tagles said.

No weapon was seen, Tagles said, but the robber indicated he was armed.

No injuries were reported.

