Robbery Reported at Golden 1 Credit Union in Goleta

Suspect reportedly gave teller a note saying he had a gun; no weapon seen

Investigators were looking for a man who robbed a credit union branch office in Goleta Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a man entered the Golden 1 Credit Union at 5761 Calle Real and demanded cash, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"According to witness statements and video surveillance, the suspect demanded cash from the teller, and indicated that he had a weapon although one was not observed," said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department, which provides police services under contract in the city of Goleta.

"He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash."

The robber fled on foot, and sheriff’s deputies scoured the surrounding neighborhood, but were unable to locate him.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Caucasian male with gray hair, possibly in his 60s, approximately 5-foot-6 tall and 260 pounds. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and a gray shirt with horizontal blue and gray stripes.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity, whereabouts, or any other information that would be helpful to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip call at 805.681.4171. Tip also be sent by using the following hyperlink: http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

