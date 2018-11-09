Robbery Reported at Montecito Bank & Trust Branch on Coast Village Road

The Montecito Bank & Trust branch on Coast Village Road was robbed Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Aaron Baker.

The lone robber entered the bank at 1106 Coast Village Road wearing a Halloween-type masked that made him look like an old man, according to Sgt. Chris Payne.

He handed the teller a note demanding money and threatening harm, Payne said, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber was described as a white, male adult, wearing a gray jacket and tan pants.

Police conducted a search of the surrounding neighborhood looking for the suspect, but were not able to find him, Payne said.

The FBI also responded to the robbery, which remained under investigation.

