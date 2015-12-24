Robbery Reported at Rabobank Branch in Santa Barbara

Advice

Santa Barbara police were investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Rabobank Branch at 2222 Bath St. at about 1 p.m., according to Lt. Kent Mandrell.

A white male adult in his 30s entered the bank, handed a note to a teller, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Mandrell said, adding that no weapon was seen.

The robber was wearing a bandana, sunglass and a hooded jacket, he said.

No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon.

