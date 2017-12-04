Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Robbery Reported At Small Meat Market in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | December 4, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Four people were being sought in connection with an armed robbery on Monday in Santa Maria in which the suspects demanded meat, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., four unidentified males, ranging in age from 18 to mid-20s, entered the business on the 400 block of South Blosser Road, Sgt. Nathan Totorica said. 

A weapon, either a knife or brass knuckles, was used in the robbery in which the suspect tried to take meat, Totorica added.

As many as two people may have been injured in the incident, but limited information was available because the officers were still gathering information at the scene. 

The suspects reportedly fled in a white sedan, witnesses told police. 

The incident Monday afternoon is not believed to be related to another robbery at a business at opening time earlier in the day. 

The incident Monday afternoon is not believed to be related to another robbery at a business at opening time earlier in the day.

