Union Bank Branch in Goleta Robbed at Gunpoint

A gunman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash Monday after holding up a Union Bank branch in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Union Bank branch at 299 N. Fairview Ave., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

"The suspect stood in line and waited for a bank teller," Hoover said. "When it was his turn, he brandished a black-colored, semi-automatic handgun and demanded the bank teller fill a brown paper bag he brought with money from her drawer."

The robber was last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with paper license plates, Hoover said.

He was described as a stocky, white man, 55 to 65 years of age, approximately 6-foot-4, with brown/gray hair, brown eyes and a brown/gray beard.

He was wearing a dark Hawaiian shirt, black pants, a black baseball cap and eyeglasses.

The Sheriff’s Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, and was asking that anyone with information about the robbery call the Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

