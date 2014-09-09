Robbery Suspect Surrenders to Santa Maria Police

A 29-year-old Santa Maria man suspected of punching a clerk and robbing a gas station turned himself in to police on Tuesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Richard Ernest Martinez was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. at the Santa Maria Police Station, said Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on robbery charges.

Investigators believe Martinez made off with an unknown amount of money last Thursday during a robbery at the Shell gas station at 1204 E Main St. in Santa Maria.

A gas station clerk told police that a Hispanic man entered the station, punched him in the face, and brandished a sharp object, demanding money.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money, police said, and left the gas station in a maroon 2000s model Chevy Colorado.

The clerk was treated for minor injuries, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

