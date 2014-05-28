Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Robert Baird Named New Supervisor for Los Padres National Forest

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | May 28, 2014 | 2:24 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service officials have announced the selection of Robert Baird as the new forest supervisor for the Los Padres National Forest.

Robert Baird
Robert Baird

Baird succeeds Peggy Hernandez, who retired in February.

Baird serves as deputy national fire director for operations, aviation and risk management on the Fire and Aviation Management staff in the Forest Service’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Prior to assuming his current position, Baird spent 24 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring in early 2012. He is a veteran of combat operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Bob has an extensive background as a leader both in the military and in the fire organization,” Pacific Southwest regional forester Randy Moore said. “He is familiar with California and is a welcome addition to the regional leadership team.”

Baird is a native of Riverside. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Maryland in 1989, graduated with honors from the Naval War College in 2000, and received his master's degree from the Marine Corps University in 2006. Baird recently completed the USDA Senior Executive Candidate Development Program through the American University.

“I am looking forward to joining the Los Padres and working with the talented staff and dedicated employees who make the forest the special place that it is,” Baird said. “There are many important challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and I’m eager to work collectively with the public and our partners to build consensus around these issues.”

Baird and his wife, the former Linda Wright of Huntley, New Zealand, have seven children.

Deputy Forest Supervisor Ken Heffner, who has served as interim forest supervisor since Hernandez’s retirement, will continue to fill that role until Baird arrives in July.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 