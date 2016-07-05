Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Robert Ballard’s Exploration Vessel Nautilus Explores Santa Barbara Waters

Research vessel is spending 19 days doing seafloor mapping in Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary area

Exploration Vessel Nautilus, a 211-foot research ship, was docked near the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday as the scientists and crew prepared for a 19-day mission at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.
Exploration Vessel Nautilus, a 211-foot research ship, was docked near the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday as the scientists and crew prepared for a 19-day mission at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 5, 2016 | 8:14 p.m.

The man credited with finding the Titanic shipwreck site in 1985 is providing his 211-foot research vessel for an expedition to explore the marine sanctuary that flourishes near the Channel Islands.

On Sunday more than 40 educators and students stepped aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, owned by Robert Ballard’s Ocean Exploration Trust, docked just off the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Attendees learned about the expedition plans to map the sea floor within the boundaries of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

“We are about to embark on a great exploration,” said Dwight Coleman, director of Inner Space Center at University of Rhode Island.

During his career, Ballard has conducted more than 150 deep-sea expeditions and is recognized for his hydrothermal vents discoveries and scientific studies of ancient and contemporary shipwrecks. 

“He is truly one of the world’s best explorers and a legend,” said Michael Hanrahan, Earth Media Lab director and filmmaker who teaches environmental media storytelling at UCSB. “He gets young people involved and that is important.”

A Exploration Vessel Nautilus crew member stands behind the two remotely operated vehicles on the ship. Click to view larger
A Exploration Vessel Nautilus crew member stands behind the two remotely operated vehicles on the ship.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Ballard’s vessel and its Corps of Exploration members includes scientists, engineers, education communicators and students of all ages.

The Nautilus is capable of hosting a 31-person science team, along with 17 crew members. The two-tiered ship provides scientists on board with the data needed for conducting scientific research and sea floor mapping.

Equipped with some of the latest technological systems, the crew’s primary objective is to cover the uncharted deep‐water area that they would be unable to survey without the assistance from the Nautilus.

During the 19-day exploration that started Sunday, members were going to work on the characterization of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary region, using sonar to measure the water depth and sub-bottom profiling data to define the sea floor in unmapped areas. Crews will focus their attention to deep‐sea coral and sponge communities.

Less than 50 percent of the sea floor within the sanctuary area has been mapped by high-resolution sonar, said Julie Bursek, team lead for education and outreach of CINMS. 

A crew member sits in the control room of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus while it explored the marine life along the California coast near the Santa Barbara Basin on Sunday. Click to view larger
A crew member sits in the control room of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus while it explored the marine life along the California coast near the Santa Barbara Basin on Sunday.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The CINMS lacks enough data on locations of coral gardens, sea floor character, and information on emerging threats to deep habitats such as ocean carbon dioxide emissions and climate change, according the Nautilus site.

“There are good findings going on with science (right now),” said Bursek, who will be serving as co-chief scientist of the exploration. “We are excited to get to work.”

Recent Bates College graduate Megan Lubetkin, who first got involved with the Nautilus Exploration Program as an ocean science and seafloor mapping intern last year, said mapping the biological characteristics is important for fisheries and is a step closer to how ocean acidification affects marine life. 

The vessel houses two remotely operated vehicles that collect video footage and gather samples below the water surface. Gregg Diffendale, ROV pilot aboard the Nautilus, said certain parts cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Diffendale said a ROV named Hercules is a vehicle with two manipulator arms that can dive down to 4,000 meters. Hercules is designed for gathering samples and captures video with high‐definition imagery that is streamed to the public. 

Diffendale said a typical dive is 18 to 24 hours long and the yellow machine works in tandem with a stainless steel ROV named Argus. Argus can operate down to 6,000 meters and provides LED light for Hercules.

Exploration Vessel Nautilus crew members welcomed and educated more than 40 people on Sunday about the expedition plans to map the seafloor within the boundaries of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Click to view larger
Exploration Vessel Nautilus crew members welcomed and educated more than 40 people on Sunday about the expedition plans to map the seafloor within the boundaries of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

In addition to gathering research, Lead Science Communication Fellow Dennis Pevey said the team hosts live chats with the public through their website. He said it is another step to get students and the public involved in science and the research.

Jessica Bullington, a UCSB marine science major said she enjoyed the educational tour and was all smiles as she stepped off the vessel.

“It is such a cool ship,” Bullington said. “I want to get involved. This was inspiring.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Gregg Diffendale, a remotely operated vehicle pilot aboard the Nautilus, stands next to the Hercules vehicle which can dive down to 4,000 meters. Click to view larger
Gregg Diffendale, a remotely operated vehicle pilot aboard the Nautilus, stands next to the Hercules vehicle which can dive down to 4,000 meters.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 