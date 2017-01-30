Robert Bernstein: Fun Playing in the Snow at Mt. Pinos

Getting there a bit challenging, but recent storms have brought plenty of snow

Another member of the group enjoying a beautiful day of snow play at Mt. Pinos. (Robert Bernstein photo)

The roads to Mt. Pinos were mostly clear, but icy in places. Chains were required. (Robert Bernstein photo)

Our recent rains have brought plenty of snow to Mt. Pinos, near Frazier Park. Just a couple of hours driving to Frazier Park from Santa Barbara via Route 126, but the last bit was slow going.



The road to Mt Pinos requires chains. A hassle to put on chains. Then a slow slog with chains for nine miles.

Mostly the road is clear and the clear areas are where you have to go really slow not to break the chains.



Still, it was all worth it to play in the snow!

No fancy skiing or snow boarding. Just being a kid again! I even brought my Flexible Flyer sled from my childhood back east!

However, the recent snow came from an Alaska storm, so it was very fluffy snow. Not good for a Flexible Flyer sled, but great for disks and boat-shaped sleds!



Here are my video clips and photos!

Robert Bernstein regularly leads hikes on local trails for the Sierra Club.

