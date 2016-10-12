Robert “Bob” March of Santa Maria, 1936-2016

Posted on October 12, 2016 | 1:59 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Six days after celebrating his 80th birthday, Robert “Bob” March departed this world and passed into the kingdom of heaven on Oct. 5, 2016.

Born and raised in Santa Maria, Bob leaves behind family and lifelong friends. He owned and operated JBL Crop Service, then started a new venture in sales with Ultra Gro Plant Food until retiring in 2013.

Known at Rancho Maria Golf Course as “Nine Hole Bob,” he loved playing golf with his many friends. He enjoyed vacations with his family and was an awesome fisherman and hunter.

He never met a stranger. He always greeted everyone with his big smile and a handshake. Bob was a great encourager and loved to see people succeed. He was such a very kind person who will be deeply missed.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Evelyn, his daughter Susan Schultz and son-in-law Terry.

