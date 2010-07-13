Robert ‘Bob’ Ponce, 1942-2010

Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Ponce was born May 16, 1942, in Fillmore, California, to Hope and Ruben Ponce. He moved with his family to Santa Barbara when he was a year old and resided here until his passing. He died June 24, 2010, of heart problems.

Bob was an award-winning photographer until his retirement from the Santa Barbara News-Press in 1996. He continued his joy of photography by taking family photos, photos of friends, nature and his special cat and loving companion, “Miss Kitty.”

Bob leaves behind his brother, Michael, and three sisters, Diane Spaulding, Patty Marek and Nancy Ponce, plus many nieces and nephews. He also had a wonderful circle of friends from his favorite coffee shop, Vices & Spices. His sisters used to tease him by saying they truly believed his Vices & Spices family knew him better than his blood family, which always brought a smile to his face. He will truly be missed by all.

We love you, Bob. You had a very loving soul and your passing has been very tragic for all.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in the outside garden of the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, California, at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2010.

