Robert ‘Bob’ Zirretta of Santa Barbara, 1951-2015

Robert “Bob” F. Zirretta of Santa Barbara, California, was born August 22, 1951, and died March 19, 2015. He was 63.
Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels with services pending.
Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º
Robert “Bob” F. Zirretta of Santa Barbara, California, was born August 22, 1951, and died March 19, 2015. He was 63.
Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels with services pending.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >