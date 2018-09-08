Saturday, September 8 , 2018, 4:54 pm | A Few Clouds 73º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 8, 2018 | 1:41 p.m.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Lara, 61, formerly of Santa Barbara

Source: Tina Alphier

Robert “Bobby” Lara died unexpectedly at home on Aug. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas Nv. He had just celebrated his 61st birthday.

Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years Debbie Lara; his children: Tina Alphier (Matt), David Lara (Bekah), Daniel Lara and Rob Lopez (Denise); grandchildren: Anthony Lara, Kyla Alphier and Lily Lara; and his father Rocky Bellman.

He is preceded in death by his mom Carolyn Bellman of Santa Barbara.

Bob was born in Santa Barbara on Aug. 16, 1957, to Carolyn and Robert Lara. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1975. He lived and worked in the Santa Barbara community until 1999 when he moved with his family to Las Vegas.

Over the years, he moved back and forth from Vegas to Santa Barbara before settling back in Las Vegas to be near his doctors when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

Bob was an avid car fan and could often be found strolling through local car shows or showing his own Mustangs that he was very passionate about.

Bob enjoyed Nascar, tattoo conventions, long drives with good music, BBQs with the family, and spending time with the people he cared about.

Please join us in sharing our memories and stories as we say goodbye to Bobby at a memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Stow Grove Park in Goleta (Area #2).

— Tina Alphier

 

