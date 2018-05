Posted on February 14, 2013 | 2:53 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Robert J. Buegler, 87, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 6, 2013. He was born Jan. 5, 1926.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Santa Barbara Parish at the Old Mission.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Robert’s name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Santa Barbara. Inurnment will take place in Boston, Mass.

