Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Robert Cassidy, Ani Aznavoorian Next Up in Classical Music Series

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | April 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Ani Aznavoorian Click to view larger
Ani Aznavoorian
Robert Cassidy Click to view larger
Robert Cassidy

The next Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series concert will feature pianist Robert Cassidy and Ani Aznavoorian, principal cellist of Camerata Pacifica, 7 p.m. Friday, April 27, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Cassidy and Aznavoorian have created The Beethoven Project to immerse the audiences in the emotional complexities and musical brilliance of Beethoven’s complete sonatas and variations for piano and cello.

This cycle will be presented in two concerts – Part one on April 27 and Part two on Friday, Nov. 16. Part two will open the 39th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series in the autumn.

The first concert will include performances of "Seven Variations on Magic Flute, Sonata in G Minor, Op 5, no.2, Judas Maccabeus Variations," and "Sonata in D Major, Op. 102 no. 2."

Cassidy has received acclaim for his performances and recordings of solo piano repertoire and chamber music. The Cleveland Plain Dealer review of his eponymous solo recording noted:

“Cassidy demonstrates a keen grasp of varied styles on his new recital disc, which spans three centuries. With delicate and expressive sensitivity, savoring the magical atmospheres.”

In March 2016, he released his second solo disc “Pathways,” which includes works by Chopin, Debussy and Joel Feigin.

Cassidy received his bachelor's and master's degrees in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music; and doctor of arts in piano chamber music and accompanying/piano performance from Ball State University.

A soloist and chamber musician, as well as teacher and coach, Cassidy recently performed with Almeda Trio, Cleveland Orchestra and Mari Sato of the Cavani String Quartet. He teaches at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.  
 
Aznavoorian is described by The Strad Magazine as having “Scorchingly committed performances that wring every last drop of emotion out of the music. Her technique is well-nigh immaculate, she has a natural sense of theater, and her tone is astonishingly responsive.”

Aznavoorian received both her bachelor and master of music degrees from The Juilliard School.

She performs in New York and worldwide including with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tokyo Philharmonic, Helsinki Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, International Sejong Soloists, Belgrade Philharmonic, and Juilliard Orchestra.

Aznavoorian is a member of the faculty at summer festivals as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. This season marks her 11th year as principal cellist with Camerata Pacifica.

A recent highlight for Aznavoorian was the honor of performing Lera Auerbach’s “Dreammusik” for Cello and Chamber Orchestra which was written and commissioned for her by Camerata Pacifica.  
 
The 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series concludes the season with soprano Nichole Dechaine and Beverly Staples on piano at 7 p.m. Friday, June 22.

Note later date; previously scheduled May 5. Tickets already purchased will be honored on June 22.
 
Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concerts.html.

General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). There will be a complimentary reception following each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.  
 
Direct questions, to SYV Classical Music Series Director Linda Burrows, 688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office, 688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 