Robert De Niro Receives Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews
| December 10, 2012 | 3:26 a.m.
Academy Award-winning actor, director and producer Robert De Niro was honored Saturday by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with this year’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.
De Niro, currently starring in Silver Linings Playbook, received the award from actor Kirk Douglas himself during a gala dinner at Bacara Resort & Spa.
