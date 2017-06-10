Posted on June 10, 2017 | 1:27 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Robert E. Rowe, 74, of Santa Barbara, died on June 6, 2017. He was born on May 7, 1943.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at First Congregational Church 2101 State St.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.