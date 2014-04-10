Robert Gleeson, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1930-2014

Posted on April 10, 2014 | 5:34 p.m.

Source: Joyce Adamidis

Robert K. Gleeson, our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, peacefully passed away Sunday, April 6, 2014.

Robert was born in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 5, 1930, to parents Willard and Maybelle Gleeson from Texas and Illinois. He was currently living in Mariposa, Calif., and previously had lived in Santa Barbara.

Robert proudly served our U.S. Army during the Korean War in communications at Adak Ionosphere, Alaska.

He attended Polytechnic High School in Riverside, Calif., graduating in 1949. In 1955, Robert married Mary V. Kerns from Greensboro, Md., and proudly celebrated 58 years together on Dec. 29, 2013. Together they had three children and a grandson.

Bob worked as an electronics engineer and service trainer with both Magnavox and Sharp Electronics.

His passions were bigger than life. They included fishing, bowling and traveling. He was an inductee in Gateway United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame at Madera Valley Bowl in 2006. Also, he proudly bowled a 300 game. Traveling took him by plane and cruise ship around the world, allowing him to enjoy years of recreational fun with family and friends. Those trips were filled with fond memories, produced loads of pictures and created stories to fill volumes of books, along with a collection of worldwide friends.

He is survived by his wife: Mary (Dink) of Mariposa; children David (Karen) of Seattle, Wash., Joyce (Iordanis) of Greece and Donald (Patty) of Mariposa; grandson (papou to) Haris of Greece; sisters Claudia (Art) Crowley of Fallon, Nev., Betty Driscoll of Santa Barbara/Paso Robles and Mary Ann (Rich) Stalder of Riverside; brother Gene (Traute) Gleeson of Glendale; a fine group of nieces — Kathy, Terri, Julia, Janelle, Lara and Chrissy — and nephews Jon and Gary; and dearly loved extended family members.

Donations are welcome and can be made out in honor/memory of Gleeson to California USBC Association, Attn: Cancer Fund on behalf of Robert K. Gleeson, 45 Mitchell Blvd. No. 7, San Rafael, CA 94903, 415.492.8880, or Stanford University Medical Center by clicking here then click on Cancer Discovery Fund and follow instructions, or by mail at Stanford Medical Center Development, Attn: Cancer Fund in Honor/Memory Robert K. Gleeson, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466, 650.725.2504.