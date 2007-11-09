Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:35 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

ROBERT GRANDE WEISS

Robert Grande Weiss, 1936-2007

By Noozhawk Obituaries Desk | November 9, 2007 | 8:58 a.m.

{mosimage}

Robert Grande Weiss died peacefully at Sarah House on the evening of November 6, 2007, after a noble battle with a recurrence of cancer. His close friends and family were with him in the final months and days. They will remember him as a pillar of strength and inspiration in the Santa Barbara cultural community, one who played a major role in many peoples’ lives and careers.

Born on Staten Island, N.Y., on February 18, 1936, Robert started his professional career as a teenager, acting in the first national touring company of the Broadway play Tea and Sympathy in 1955. He spent most of the 1960s living and working in Europe, especially France, where he worked with acclaimed filmmaker François Reichenbach. Moving to Santa Barbara in 1973, he soon became artistic director for Theatre Paradox and was a co-founder of the two theater groups, Cranks and Calyx. Robert joined Ensemble Theatre Company in 1983 and became artistic director in 1985. Of the more than 100 stage productions he directed in Santa Barbara, 81 were at ETC.

Robert created many new programs for the theater, including Storybook Theatre and Starting Point. He directed the world premiere of John Ford Noonan’s A Critic and His Wife and the first American production of The Farndale Christmas Carol at ETC. As a playwright, he wrote and directed three English adaptations of plays by Molière. He received many directing awards, as well as an Individual Artists Award from the Santa Barbara Arts Fund and an L.A. Backstage West Garland Award for his direction of Picasso at the Lapin Agile. In 2000, he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award for Ensemble Theatre Company’s 25th Anniversary. In 2006, he was named artistic director emeritus at Ensemble Theatre Company, and in 2007 he received a Lifetime Achievement Independent Award for Individual Artistic Excellence. Robert will be greatly missed by the many people who cherished his powerful commitment to the art of theater.

Details about a memorial event will be made public in the coming days.

Donations may be made for a fund being established in Robert’s name for the nurturing, production and performance of progressive theater in Santa Barbara. For details please e-mail [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 