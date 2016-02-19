Robert Gulvin, SBCC Have a Blast Beating Palomar

College Volleyball

Robert Gulvin had a big hitting night with a season-high 16 kills and an amazing .762 hitting percentage on Friday night as SBCC swept Palomar 3-0 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match. The scores were 25-19, 29-27, 25-21.

Gulvin, a 6-5 sophomore middle blocker from Dos Pueblos High, had no hitting errors and three blocks. Gulvin raised his season hitting percentage to .623.

Taylor McCluskey added 10 kills and 10 digs for the Vaqueros (2-2) while Jackson Wopat had nine kills. Matt Bohorquez was the dig leader with 12.

“Palomar is a pretty scrappy team and they dug a lot of balls,” said SBCC coach Matt Jones. “We didn’t play our best game but we did battle well. We were down for most of the second set, then we stole it at the end.”

The 29-27 game was the longest of the year for Santa Barbara.

“We played a lot of guys in the third set and that may have been our best one,” Jones added. “We had a lot of energy in the last set.”

The Vaqueros will take on San Diego Miramar on Saturday at noon.