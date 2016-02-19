Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Robert Gulvin, SBCC Have a Blast Beating Palomar

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 19, 2016 | 7:03 p.m.

 Robert Gulvin had a big hitting night with a season-high 16 kills and an amazing .762 hitting percentage on Friday night as SBCC swept Palomar 3-0 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match. The scores were 25-19, 29-27, 25-21.

Gulvin, a 6-5 sophomore middle blocker from Dos Pueblos High, had no hitting errors and three blocks. Gulvin raised his season hitting percentage to .623.

Taylor McCluskey added 10 kills and 10 digs for the Vaqueros (2-2) while Jackson Wopat had nine kills. Matt Bohorquez was the dig leader with 12.

 “Palomar is a pretty scrappy team and they dug a lot of balls,” said SBCC coach Matt Jones. “We didn’t play our best game but we did battle well. We were down for most of the second set, then we stole it at the end.”

 The 29-27 game was the longest of the year for Santa Barbara.

 “We played a lot of guys in the third set and that may have been our best one,” Jones added. “We had a lot of energy in the last set.”

 The Vaqueros will take on San Diego Miramar on Saturday at noon.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 