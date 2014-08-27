Robert Half Hosts Suit Drive to Help Unity Shoppe Support Job Seekers

The Santa Barbara office of Robert Half, the world’s first and largest specialized staffing firm, recently hosted a suit drive in partnership with the Unity Shoppe, a local organization supporting low-income women and men seeking employment.

As a result of the drive, more than 75 business-appropriate items, including suits, separates, shoes and accessories, were collected and will be donated to the Unity Shoppe.

From Aug. 11-22, participating Robert Half offices teamed up with nonprofit organizations, like the Unity Shoppe, to participate in a North American Suit Drive to provide disadvantaged job seekers with interview-appropriate attire.

Robert Half is committed to being an active participant in the communities in which we live and work. The suit drive aligns with our company’s mission of providing people the resources they need to land satisfying new jobs.

— Kellie Shadle is the public relations manager for Robert Half.