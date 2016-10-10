Local Jazz Musicians to Join Robert Hart in Performance at SOhO

The Santa Barbara Jazz Society will present The Robert Hart Project from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at SOhO, 1221 State St. No. 205.

As an artist, Hart incorporates an eclectic blend of musical genres into a unique hip, melodic and syncopated style. He then weaves in a few of his original compositions, creating a fresh, exciting experience for the audience.

Hart is a vocalist, saxophonist, pianist, flautist, bassist, composer, engineer, producer, arranger and sequencing specialist with a recording studio he built at his home in the Santa Ynez Valley. He has appeared on TV and in clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County and on a cross-country tour.

In Las Vegas he produced and arranged music while performing as a saxophonist and lead vocalist for groups.

Joining Hart are some of Santa Barbara's finest local musicians: Jeff Elliott on trumpet, Maitland Ward on guitar, Randy Tico on bass, John Enrico Douglas on piano, and Darrell Voss on drums.

Admission to the event is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, and $5 for local jazz musicians and full-time students with membership (check or cash only).

Tickets are available only at the door; doors open at 12:30 p.m. There are no reservations and members will be admitted first so plan to arrive early.

For more information, call 687-7123 or visit sbjazz.org.

—Natalie Wilson for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society.