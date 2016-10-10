Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local Jazz Musicians to Join Robert Hart in Performance at SOhO

Versatile, eclectic style is Hart's forte.

By Natalie Wilson for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society | October 10, 2016 | 10:11 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Jazz Society will present The Robert Hart Project from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at SOhO, 1221 State St. No. 205.

Saxophonist, vocalist, composer, Robert Hart blends a variety of musical genres into his program. Click to view larger
Saxophonist, vocalist, composer, Robert Hart blends a variety of musical genres into his program. (Santa Barbara Jazz Society)

As an artist, Hart incorporates an eclectic blend of musical genres into a unique hip, melodic and syncopated style. He then weaves in a few of his original compositions, creating a fresh, exciting experience for the audience.

Hart is a vocalist, saxophonist, pianist, flautist, bassist, composer, engineer, producer, arranger and sequencing specialist with a recording studio he built at his home in the Santa Ynez Valley. He has appeared on TV and in clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County and on a cross-country tour.

In Las Vegas he produced and arranged music while performing as a saxophonist and lead vocalist for groups.

Joining Hart are some of Santa Barbara's finest local musicians: Jeff Elliott on trumpet, Maitland Ward on guitar, Randy Tico on bass, John Enrico Douglas on piano, and Darrell Voss on drums.

Admission to the event is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, and $5 for local jazz musicians and full-time students with membership (check or cash only).

Tickets are available only at the door; doors open at 12:30 p.m. There are no reservations and members will be admitted first so plan to arrive early.

For more information, call 687-7123 or visit sbjazz.org.

—Natalie Wilson for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 