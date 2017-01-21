Robert Hutchins’ Free Throws Lift SBCC Over Hancock

Robert Hutchins dropped in two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining on Saturday afternoon, lifting SBCC over Hancock 60-59 in a WSC North men’s basketball game at Joe White Memorial Gym in Santa Maria.
Hutchins, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Bismarck, N.D., led all scorers with 20 points and also had four assists and three steals. The Vaqueros (3-16, 1-2) snapped a 13-game losing streak and posted their first win since Nov. 19 when they knocked off Hancock 99-92.
Tyler Crandall tied his season high with 16 points, all in the first half, and grabbed eight rebounds. Drayten Howell, a freshman point guard from Lompoc High, added 11 points and five assists.
Marcellus Garrick topped Hancock (10-13, 0-3) with 15 points.