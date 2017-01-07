Robert Hutchins Scores 30 in SBCC Loss to Barstow

College Basketball

Barstow shot a season-high 55.4 percent on Saturday afternoon in a 95-79 men’s basketball victory over SBCC at the Santa Monica Crossover.

Jordan Rogers Garcia scored 23 points with seven rebounds for the Vikings (7-9), who hit 62.5 percent in the first half and led 49-44.

The Vaqueros were hot as well, making 57.6 percent in the first 20 minutes. Clay Evans added 22 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Garcia and Evans combined to make 17-of-29 from the field and 7-15 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Robert Hutchins led the Vaqueros (2-14) with 30 points, missing his career high by one. Hutchins hit 11-of-21 from the field and 4-10 from 3-point country. Ben Clay had his second double-double in two days with 19 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and four steals. Hutchins and Drayten Howell both had six assists.

Jesse DeVries added eight points and four rebounds and Tyler Crandall had eight points and three boards. Barstow outshot the

Vaqueros 48.5 to 32.3 percent in the second half and 55.4 to 45.3 percent for the game.

Santa Barbara committed 25 turnovers leading to 28 points and the Vikings had 18 turnovers that led to 24 points.

The Vaqueros will open their 10-game WSC North schedule on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a road game at Cuesta in San Luis Obispo, starting at 5 p.m.