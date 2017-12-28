Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:36 am | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Robert Jackson Named to Barrett Foundation Board

By Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation | December 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Robert Jackson Click to view larger
Robert Jackson

Long-time Santa Barbara County resident Robert Jackson has joined the Board of Directors of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for the elderly poor.

The organization’s major initiative, the Golden Inn & Village, an independent living facility in the Santa Ynez Valley for seniors in need, recently celebrated its first year anniversary of welcoming residents.

A business pioneer in the goat milk industry, Jackson served as CEO of Meyenberg Goat Milk, where he created an internationally distributed group of fresh goat-milk products and award-winning butter and cheeses.

Earlier this year, he sold his company to the Swiss-based conglomerate, Emmi.

Now retired, Jackson focuses his attention on applying his business acumen to projects and causes he believes will make a positive impact.

“Understanding the needs of an aging population and creating solutions to address those concerns are of great interest to me,” Jackson said.

“That’s why I’m happy to support the efforts of the Rona Barrett Foundation, including Phase Two development of the Golden Inn & Village, a home for those seniors needing memory care and assisted living,” he said.

“While Mr. Jackson is a successful business leader, he’s also a respected philanthropist,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “His commitment to giving back to communities makes him a true asset to our board.”

A native of New York City, Jackson and his wife, Carol, have lived in Montecito and currently live in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he is a member of the Solvang Rotary Club and the Vikings of Solvang.

The Rona Barrett Foundation and its partner, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, recently received two national awards from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials for the Golden Inn & Village, recognizing the affordable housing concept and the wellness services provided.

— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.

 

