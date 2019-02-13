Posted on February 13, 2019 | 12:21 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Robert L. Vior, 89, of Santa Barbara, died on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1929.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.