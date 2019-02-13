Robert L. Vior, 89, of Santa Barbara, died on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1929.
Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >