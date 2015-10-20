Robert Leon ‘Bobby’ Morris of Santa Barbara, 1949-2015

Posted on October 20, 2015 | 8:40 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Robert Leon “Bobby” Morris, 66, a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, passed away on Oct. 9, 2015.

Bobby, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on Sept. 27, 1949, to the late Leon J. and Hattie M. Morris.

Bobby is survived by his son, Levon L. (Erica) Morris, and daughter, Nechelle M. Nett, all of Ventura, California; his sister, Marlene Claytor of Tallahassee, Florida; his brother, Bruce (Kathie) Morris of Ventura; and 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, at 1 p.m., at the Calvary Ventura, 4221 E. Main Street, Ventura, California.

The officiant will be the Rev. J.B. Ficklin, Jr. of Greater Hope Baptist Church in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 805.895.8409.