Robert Anthony ‘Bobby’ Lopez of Santa Barbara, 1967-2015

Posted on July 9, 2015 | 2:35 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Robert Anthony Lopez, aka “Bobby” and “Lordside Gangster,” passed away on July 5, 2015, in Santa Barbara at age 48.

He was born in Santa Barbara on March 22, 1967, to Roberto and Terry Lopez.

Bobby loved his family, friends, karate, the Dallas Cowboys and the Mesa, where he grew up. He especially loved the Lord, music, being an artist, which started off his career as a Christian rapper. As a result, he was successful with rap music and his art, which was on an international level. He had many fans, even as far as Japan! This encouraged him to continue his endeavors as an artist. He had achieved fame!

Bobby was very precise when he showed his creative side. He wanted to achieve excellence and it showed. He wanted to instill those qualities in those whom he loved and others who came across his path in life.

Once you met Bobby, you didn’t forget him. When he walked into the room, his presence was known along with his radiant smile and his hearty laugh. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of being part of his life.

Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Terry Lopez. He is survived by his father, Roberto (Barbara) Lopez; his brother and sisters, Lisa, Roberta (Steven), Mahra (Andrew Sr.), Kenny and Lori (Giovanni) of Santa Barbara; nieces and nephews, Leisa (Aaron), Denise, Nathan (Myra), Joseph, Andrew Jr., Eli (Danielle), Andrea, Myonna (Henessy), Matthew, Tony (Lauren), Geovani and Nicholas; great nieces and nephews, Janelle, A.J., Johnny, Jeremy, Jalyn, Julian, Vida and Joseph; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

The Rosary services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12 and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Following the Mass, a potluck, picnic-style reception will be held at Shoreline Park. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted and can be directed to GoFundMe.com, under Bobby Lopez. Many thanks to all of you for your love and support.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.