Posted on November 2, 2016 | 4:30 p.m.

Robert M. Light of Santa Barbara, 1929-2016

Source: Caroline Cunningham Young

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Robert M. Light, but it is with great love and gratitude that his many friends, and the organizations he supported with such intelligence and generosity, remember him.

Bob was an internationally known fine-arts dealer and collector, and gave both time and resources to many arts institutions, most especially to The Harvard Arts Museums.

He was also passionate about music, and this is where he focused much of his attention in Santa Barbara.

Bob was president of the Board of the Music Academy of the West, and a member of the Camerata Pacifica Board, to whom he provided thoughtful council, both in their early years of development, and for many years thereafter.

The Esperia Foundation, which was established by Bob and his long-time partner, Don Outerbridge, helped the Community Arts and Music Association bring world-class musicians to Santa Barbara.

This extraordinary gift to the city was inspired by Bob’s memories of when he was a student in Boston, and able to hear wonderful music through a similar program. These concerts continue to this day, and are just one of the many ways that Bob’s extraordinary legacy will endure in our community.  

A memorial celebrating Bob will take place at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St., at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. All are welcome to attend.

 

