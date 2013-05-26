Robert Milton of Santa Barbara

Posted on May 26, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

Source: Milton Family

Robert Milton passed away peacefully at his Santa Barbara, California, home on May 16, 2013. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; his two sons John Milton and Jack Milton and Jack’s wife, Jan; his three granddaughters, Laura Hollander, Shauna Milton and Brenda Milton and their mother Carol Nickerson; and his two great-grandsons, Heath Milton and Jason Morando.

Robert retired from General Motors, DELCO Division in Goleta, California, after 22 years. He was a man of strong Christian faith, which was evident to everyone who knew him. He became a born-again Christian at Billy Graham’s first Evangelical tent meetings in Los Angeles in the year 1949. His ministry was giving out gospel tracks to win souls for Christ.

Robert’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks for the wonderful care provided to him in his last days by Hospice of Santa Barbara and his in-home care giver, Veronica.

No services are planned, but donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara in his name. Click here to make an online donation.

Arrangements by McDermott Crockett & Associates Mortuary.