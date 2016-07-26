Robert Mislang Joins American Riviera Bank Management

Robert Mislang has been named the new vice president and regional banking manager at American Riviera Bank, according to Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the popular Santa Barbara-based community bank.

In his new role, Mislang will oversee the operations of American Riviera Bank’s three branches, which are located at 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 1033 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta (with drive-through banking).

American Riviera Bank completed its merger with the Bank of Santa Barbara Jan. 1, 2016, and now employs more than 60 experienced and local bankers.

Mislang began his banking career in June 2001 and was a relationship manager at Montecito Bank & Trust before joining American Riviera Bank. Prior to banking, he worked in television sales and marketing.

Mislang grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

An active community volunteer, he serves on the board of directors for the Montecito Rotary Club, Santa Barbara Contractors Association, Phoenix of Santa Barbara aka Crescend Health, International Chiari Association, Roosevelt Elementary Education Foundation (REEF) and the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

Mislang and his wife make their home in Santa Barbara with their three children.

To contact Mislang, call 805.730.7866 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.