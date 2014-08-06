Robert Molinelli of Santa Maria, 1953-2014

Posted on August 6, 2014 | 2:21 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Robert Theodore Molinelli of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away at his home July 19, 2014.

He was born in Los Angeles County on March 7, 1953. He was a Santa Marian with his family since 1968.

He was a graduate of Santa Maria High School and attended Hancock College, where he became certified in construction/masonry.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Raymon Mario Molinelli; his mother, Priscilla Rubidoux Ramirez; his stepfather, Burt T. Ramirez; his sister, Carol Ortega Whitney; and his brother, Anthony Patrick Molinelli. He is survived by his children, Steven and Danielle Molinelli; his siblings, Tina Molinelli Soileau (husband Terry), Albert (wife Denise), Ray (Greg) and Richard Ramirez, as well as several nieces, nephews great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was kind and loving, a great friend, performed various volunteer work in Santa Maria, enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, gardening, fishing and classic autos, and loved his children and family.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at St. Louis de Montfort Church.

