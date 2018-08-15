Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Robert Perry: Multistate Energy Grid Not the Best Path to Fight Climate Change

By Robert Perry | August 15, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

In energy, there is only one end game: transitioning our planet away from fossil fuels to a resilient, renewable energy system that reliably provides energy with little to no impact to the environment.

How we get there is an entirely different matter, and there are a number of competing ideologies and methods to accomplish this goal.

Assembly Bill 813, which is rapidly advancing through the Legislature, would create a regional transmission organization (RTO) overseeing energy development and transfers between California and other Western states.

The World Business Academy agrees with San Diego 350, former California Public Utilities Commission president Loretta Lynch, the Sierra Club, Clean Coalition and others that such an arrangement would slow California’s progress toward clean energy development, impair California’s control over its statewide grid, and could slow or reverse our state’s aggressive environmental policy goals toward a renewable energy system favoring local generation.

Proponents say the bill would allow California to secure renewable energy more easily during peak hours. The theory is that an expanded multistate grid could draw upon renewable power sources that can supply energy at all hours through cross-state transmission. Proponents also point to increasing curtailment (i.e., throwing away) of excess renewable energy as a rationale for a regional grid.

But our grid can be modified to operate effectively through storage of excess renewable energy, and we currently trade energy with neighboring states through an Energy Imbalance Market, so why fix what isn’t broken?

To be clear: The World Business Academy has no objection to building projects that generate and transmit “cheap” wind power from Wyoming and Texas, but let them pass the costs on to the end user. Creating an RTO will likely divert limited funds for building a costly transmission network indiscriminately paid for by all consumers.

Wind and solar may be cheap at the point of origin, but the costs increase the farther away the energy is used. If consumers want “cheap” energy located outside California, then they should have to pay the associated delivery cost.

And in this day and age, we also must consider what would be the most vulnerable to an attack: a microgrid where damage is limited to a very small area, or isolated high-voltage transmission towers that, if targeted, could conceivably cripple the entire Western United States? Such a system is also susceptible to disruption by extreme weather events, and is a leading cause of wildfires in California.

The World Business Academy believes the correct path is toward a decentralized system of distributed energy, managed in the form of interconnected microgrids, with planned excess energy stored seasonally using a variety of storage technologies.

There is no logic in moving huge volumes of energy over hundreds of miles each day when an equal or greater volume can be harvested and stored at or near the point of end use. In short, AB 813 would erode California’s energy autonomy and divert precious resources and funding from California’s goal of developing a distributed energy network of microgrid systems.

We all want to adapt to, and survive, the threats posed by accelerating climate change, and a much more effective, cost-efficient and safer path is to start building local microgrids now, starting right here at home.

Please join the World Business Academy in opposing AB 813 and supporting efforts to make Santa Barbara “Reliable, Resilient, and Renewable” (SBR3). The goal of SBR3 is to create an efficient and resilient networked microgrid energy system using local renewable energy resources for communities on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Click here for more information on the SBR3: Santa Barbara Microgrid project.

— Robert Perry is the project manager/director of energy research at the World Business Academy in Santa Barbara. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 