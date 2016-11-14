Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:33 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Robert T. Howell Named Samarkand Executive Director

By Wendy D’Alessandro for The Samarkand | November 14, 2016 | 1:39 p.m.

Robert T. Howell as been appointed executive director at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community. He will report to Terri Cunliffe, president and CEO of Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest senior services providers.

Robert T. Howell Click to view larger
Robert T. Howell (The Samarkand)

Howell joins the 360-resident community in Santa Barbara from Covenant Village of Turlock, a sister community in Turlock, Calif., where he served as executive director. Prior to that, he was vice president of CRISTA Ministries in Seattle.

As executive director, Howell will oversee a staff of 215 and overall operations for 205 residential-living apartments, 53 assisted-living apartments, 16 memory support assisted-living apartments, and a 63-bed Medicare-approved skilled nursing center.

This year, The Samarkand celebrates 50 years as a Covenant Retirement Community and 60 years as a Santa Barbara retirement community. Howell said this longevity differentiates The Samarkand from other senior services providers in the area.

“Santa Barbara ranks consistently as one of the top 100 places to live in America,” he said. “Combine our ideal location with CRC’s resources and sound financial stewardship and you have a community that is a great place to both live and work.”

Through its LifeConnect® wellness partnership with residents, The Samarkand offers a variety of classes, fitness activities, lectures, programming and faith-based and community outreach opportunities.

Howell is a member of LeadingAge, the national association of not-for-profit senior service organizations. He has served on the board of directors and in the cabinet and house of delegates for LeadingAge, and is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association, a nonprofit organization for health care compliance professionals.

 

For more information on The Samarkand, call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org. For information on Covenant Retirement Communities, visit www.covenantretirement.org.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 