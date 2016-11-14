Robert T. Howell Named Samarkand Executive Director

Robert T. Howell as been appointed executive director at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community. He will report to Terri Cunliffe, president and CEO of Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest senior services providers.

Howell joins the 360-resident community in Santa Barbara from Covenant Village of Turlock, a sister community in Turlock, Calif., where he served as executive director. Prior to that, he was vice president of CRISTA Ministries in Seattle.

As executive director, Howell will oversee a staff of 215 and overall operations for 205 residential-living apartments, 53 assisted-living apartments, 16 memory support assisted-living apartments, and a 63-bed Medicare-approved skilled nursing center.

This year, The Samarkand celebrates 50 years as a Covenant Retirement Community and 60 years as a Santa Barbara retirement community. Howell said this longevity differentiates The Samarkand from other senior services providers in the area.

“Santa Barbara ranks consistently as one of the top 100 places to live in America,” he said. “Combine our ideal location with CRC’s resources and sound financial stewardship and you have a community that is a great place to both live and work.”

Through its LifeConnect® wellness partnership with residents, The Samarkand offers a variety of classes, fitness activities, lectures, programming and faith-based and community outreach opportunities.

Howell is a member of LeadingAge, the national association of not-for-profit senior service organizations. He has served on the board of directors and in the cabinet and house of delegates for LeadingAge, and is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association, a nonprofit organization for health care compliance professionals.

For more information on The Samarkand, call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org. For information on Covenant Retirement Communities, visit www.covenantretirement.org.