Robert Tremblay of Santa Barbara, 1947-2014

Posted on December 9, 2014 | 3:56 p.m.

Source: Eileen Jackson

Robert R. Tremblay was born to George S. Tremblay and Edna M.Lajoie on Nov. 30, 1947, in New London, Conn.

He grew up in San Diego and moved to Santa Barbara in 1972.

Bob led quite an adventurous and Bohemian lifestyle in the 1960s and '70s, and finally settled down at the age of 35, when he met and married his wife, Bibi Mahieu.

Together they had a son, Bryan, born in 1984.

Bob was an accomplished athlete (marathon in 2.57 hours), songwriter and musician.

He was also a spiritual person, meditating daily and believing in the power of now, realizing deeply that the present moment is all we have.

Bob was promoted to a higher consciousness and eternal peace on Nov. 17, 2014, at Serenity House after a short struggle with cancer.

We are saying goodbye to Bob using his own daily greeting to friends and strangers alike: “I hope you are having a good day!"

Cremation by Simply Remembered. Per his wishes, no service or memorial is planned.

Donations in his name may be made to Serenity House.