Robert Vincent Esperti, 1927-2009

Posted on July 9, 2009 | 12:10 a.m.

Mathematician and retired engineer was instrumental in the development of the lunar rover vehicle and set-theory national standards

Source: Noozhawk Obituary Desk

Robert Vincent Esperti passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2009, with his wife of 58 years, Mary Helen, by his side. He was 82.

Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 10, 1927. He graduated from Wayne University and Purdue University with a master’s degree in mathematics.

Bob enlisted in the Navy at age 18 in January 1945, receiving an honorable discharge in December 1949. He re-enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 1952, retiring in August 1967 as a lieutenant commander.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen; daughter, Margaret Esperti, and two grandchildren, Stephen and Jessica Goff; and a brother, Ernest Esperti of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bob was a world-class mathematician, using his passion for numerical analysis to solve a variety of engineering problems. Along with his accomplishments associated with the mathematical analysis required to predict the performance of the lunar rover vehicle, his achievements were associated with the development of a National Standard titled, “Mathematical Signs and Symbols for Use in Physical Sciences and Technology,” with abstruse topics such as symbolic logic and set theory.

After retiring with 30 years of service from General Motors in 1985, he volunteered and dedicated his time to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, supporting the Life Line program, and to his beloved church, All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where he spent many hours designing and remodeling the sanctuary.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2009, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito.