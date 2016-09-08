Robert Warren Chapman, 1932-2016

Posted on September 8, 2016 | 8:23 a.m.

Source: Nansie Chapman

Robert “Bob” Warren Chapman passed away in his home Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, 2016, leaving behind his daughter, Suzanne McClurkin-Nelson; his three sons Charlie, Gregory and Adam Chapman; and eight grandchildren.

Bob was born in Hollywood but spent most of his early life in Northern California around the bay area.

While in his early teens, his mother married a Mexican national and they moved to Mexico City, where he completed his high school years at the American School and hence became fluent in Spanish.

He returned to the bay area as a young adult and later to the Los Angeles area, where he began his long career as an artist doing drafting and commercial art.

His amazing artistic talents afforded him the opportunity to work at a young age doing illustrations and graphics for various companies, but he also had a dream of being an airline pilot.

While in his mid-twenties he began taking flight lessons and received his commercial pilot license shortly after his 30th birthday.

Commercial airlines were only hiring pilots under the age of 30, so he started flying shrimp and other fish privately from La Paz, Mexico, to Los Angeles, where he distributed the catch to local restaurants.

Art was still his main talent and passion, so Bob continued to work as an artist for Los Angeles-based companies.

In the late ’60s Litton won the largest contract ever given to a government sub-contractor to work on their collateral material for the DD-963 Destroyer Program at their facility in El Segundo and later in Culver City, and Bob was hired as the lead artist for the Commercial Art Group.

In 1975 he wanted to start his own business and became a partner in a successful graphic design company in Los Angeles called Graphic Effects with a large portfolio of clients such as Northrop Aircraft, Peat Marwick & Mitchell, Grey Advertising, Toyota and more.

He was an award-winning illustrator and designed the first Los Angeles Kings logo among other works of honorable mention.

In 1998 he moved with his wife to Santa Barbara and launched the first issue of Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine, where he worked until he retired in 2010.

Bob will be missed. His family asks that you respect their privacy and send condolences only to P.O. Box 4867, Santa Barbara, CA 93140.