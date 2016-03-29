Robert Warren Takes a Lump, Throws Complete-Game Win for Carpinteria

Baseball

Carpinteria's Robert Warren survived being struck in the back of the head by a thrown ball and pitched a complete game as the Warriors defeated Channel Islands, 7-2, at the Santa Paula Cardinal Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

It was Carpinteria's third straight win in the tournament. The Warriors will play their final game at Tom Moore Field at Harding Park in Santa Paula on Wednesday.

Warren scattered 3 hits while striking out 3 and surrendering just a single earned run. He survived a scary moment in the third as he was hit squarely in the back of the head on a throw from the catcher in attempt to catch a Channel Islands baserunner attempting to steal second.

"The trainer checked him for a concussion and though he had a painful bump, he said he was good to continue," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Sure enough, he was. Turns out that he pitched really well and contributed to the offense in a big way. Courageous!"

Malcolm Gordon led the offense, reaching base in all four at bats, while collecting a single, a double, a steal and scoring two runs. Warren was 2 for 2 and scored two runs. Designated hitter Sal Delgado picked up 2 RBIs and scored a run in the Warrior three-run first inning.

Carpinteria improved to 6-3 on the year.

Carpinteria…310 300 0 — 7 9 1

Channel Islands…001 000 1 — 2 3 4

C: Warren and Spach, T

CI: Silva, Gonzalez (2) and Villasenior, Silva (3)

WP: Warren (1-0)

LP: Silva

2B C: Gordon CI: Chavez

