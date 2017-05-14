Robert Weinman Elected to Opera Santa Barbara Board

Robert W. Weinman, a retired physicist and a supporter of performing arts organizations and cultural institutions regionally and beyond, has been elected to the Board of Directors for Opera Santa Barbara. His three-year term began in April.

Weinman earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics at Cornell University and a Ph.D. in theoretical physics at Caltech before pursuing postdoctoral studies in elementary particle theory at Tel Aviv University.

He spent his entire career at Northrop, joining the company as a research scientist and later serving as a section manager for the MX missile program.

Weinman was awarded consecutive National Science Foundation and Westinghouse fellowships in the early to mid-1960s.

Formerly a board member for the Music Academy of the West and Long Beach Opera, he has supported Camerata Pacifica, UCSB Arts & Lectures, Opera Santa Barbara, the Los Angeles Opera, the Museum of Contemporary Art (Los Angeles), the Metropolitan Opera, and the Whitney Museum.

Weinman currently serves on the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

“Bob Weinman is an outstanding figure in the Santa Barbara performing arts community and is widely known for his engaging personality," said Chair Nancy Golden.

"The Opera Santa Barbara Board is sure to benefit from his enthusiasm for and formidable knowledge about opera,” she said.

Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.