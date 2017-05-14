Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Robert Weinman Elected to Opera Santa Barbara Board

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | May 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Robert W. Weinman, a retired physicist and a supporter of performing arts organizations and cultural institutions regionally and beyond, has been elected to the Board of Directors for Opera Santa Barbara. His three-year term began in April.

Robert W. Weinman Click to view larger
Robert W. Weinman

Weinman earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics at Cornell University and a Ph.D. in theoretical physics at Caltech before pursuing postdoctoral studies in elementary particle theory at Tel Aviv University.

He spent his entire career at Northrop, joining the company as a research scientist and later serving as a section manager for the MX missile program.

Weinman was awarded consecutive National Science Foundation and Westinghouse fellowships in the early to mid-1960s.

Formerly a board member for the Music Academy of the West and Long Beach Opera, he has supported Camerata Pacifica, UCSB Arts & Lectures, Opera Santa Barbara, the Los Angeles Opera, the Museum of Contemporary Art (Los Angeles), the Metropolitan Opera, and the Whitney Museum.

Weinman currently serves on the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

“Bob Weinman is an outstanding figure in the Santa Barbara performing arts community and is widely known for his engaging personality," said Chair Nancy Golden.

"The Opera Santa Barbara Board is sure to benefit from his enthusiasm for and formidable knowledge about opera,” she said.

Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 