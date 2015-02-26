Roberta Heter Joins Family Service Agency Board

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome Roberta Heter to its Board of Directors.

Heter, a Lompoc resident for 50 years, comes to FSA with extensive experience in education and the nonprofit community.

She worked for the Lompoc School District for 30 years in various capacities as teacher and administrator, most recently as principal of Lompoc High School. She is also a current board member and past president of the Region XIII of the Association of California School Administrators, having served in this capacity since 1985.

She received the 2013 State Retired Administrator of the Year award and is an active mentor for current administrators. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.

Additional board involvement includes terms with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Lompoc Library Foundation, Lompoc Little League, Lompoc Youth Football and Lompoc Babe Ruth Auxiliaries.

Heter and husband Tom have four children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They enjoy traveling and dirt track racing, where they regularly serve on the pit crews for a car they own and one they sponsor.

The Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services. Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.