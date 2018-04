Posted on April 23, 2013 | 4:49 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Roberto Esparza, 39, of Santa Barbara died April 18, 2013. He was born Aug. 13, 1973.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.