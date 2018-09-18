Robin Lynn Brous of Santa Barbara, 1958-2018

Posted on September 18, 2018 | 8:34 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On the evening of Sept. 14, 2018, Robin Lynn Brous, 60, peacefully went to be with the Lord.

She was born Jan, 4, 1958, in Santa Barbara, the daughter of Winnie and Richard Giacomotti. She attended Bishop Diego High School and graduated from Santa Barbara Business College; after which, she gave 35 years of her career to UC Santa Barbara.

While in college, Robin’s brother played on a little league team coached by Greg Brous. After receiving a gift card from the team to Chuck’s Steakhouse, Greg asked Robin if she wanted to share the card with him. She said yes and the rest is the history of true love.

They married on Feb. 14, 1981, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara and shared the next 37 years together creating a family and making traditions. Among her children, her precious poodles, Tammy, Joey and Jewels, held a special place in her heart; she was a pure lover of animals.

Robin’s hobby became her family, and she couldn’t live without sports and chocolate. When she wasn’t cheering on the Cardinals, Royals and Angels, or watching her beloved Chiefs play, she enjoyed books, solitaire and puzzles.

Robin never missed a sports game her children played in or a movie on the Lifetime Channel. Her favorite places to eat were Mama’s Fish House in Maui, Natural Café, The Habit and Rudy’s; however, the homemade enchiladas she made with her daughters was her preferred meal.

The holidays were her favorite times of the year. Robin enjoyed having the family over to celebrate, and loved decorating. Easter baskets were always made, trick-or-treaters were always welcome, and the space under the Christmas tree was always full.

In 2013 Robin and Greg bought a ranch, and moved to Santa Ynez. Shortly after, she retired from UCSB.

She was a loving grandmother the last 12 years of her life and cherished every minute. Robin’s heart and soul went into loving her family and making everyone around her feel special.

She was selfless, hilarious, and beautiful inside and out. Robin was preceded in death by her mother Winnie Giacomotti. Robin leaves behind her husband Greg Brous; her father Richard Giacomotti (Anne); children, Janelle Hristov (Hristov), Jason Brous (Keena), Lauren Kerr (Sean); and grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Stefan, McKinley and Kyson.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Robin’s life at 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 21, at Crossroads Church in Buellton.

In Robin’s honor, we ask that you take a moment and hug your loved ones and cherish your time with your family.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day; unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”