Business

Robin Mitchell Hee Joins Barnett Cox & Associates in SLO

By Maggie Cox for Barnett Cox & Associates | February 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Robin Mitchell Hee, a marketing executive with experience across a variety of industries including health care, high-tech, real estate and specialized manufacturing, has joined Barnett Cox & Associates as an account manager responsible for some of the firm’s leading accounts.

Robin Mitchell Hee Click to view larger
Robin Mitchell Hee (Barnett Cox & Associates)

Mitchell Hee is an active community volunteer and currently serves as president of the Women’s Shelter Program Board, where she recently led the group through a management transition to meet changing needs.

Mitchell Hee is a member of the SOFTEC board of directors, and was one of the drivers of the robotics’ Go Fund Me campaign that raised more than $30,000 for San Luis Obispo High School when the school's computer lab was destroyed by fire.

“Robin has the breadth and depth of experience in public relations, crisis communications, marketing and brand management that our clients want from BCA,” said Maggie Cox, president and CEO.

“A savvy strategist, Robin also brings to the table a passion for public service and being deeply involved in the community,” Cox said.

Before joining BCA, Mitchell Hee most recently was marketing manager for San Luis Obispo-based Trust Automation, a specialized equipment manufacturer that serves industrial automation, defense, medical, greentech and the semiconductor industries.

Originally from La Jolla, she graduated from UC San Diego and began her marketing and public relations career at Qualcomm. She also worked for the high-tech firm Cymer and was nationally ranked as one of Prudential’s top producing Realtors.

She keeps her real estate and mortgage-lending licenses current.

Mitchell Hee lives in San Luis Obispo with her husband Derrek Hee and her four children.

— Maggie Cox for Barnett Cox & Associates.

 

