Robin Sawaske Joins Family Service Agency Board

By Melinda Johansson for Family Service Agency | April 27, 2015 | 3:52 p.m.

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome its newest board member, Robin Sawaske.

Sawaske
Robin Sawaske

Sawaske comes to FSA with an extensive background in education. In 1975, she began her career as an elementary school teacher, and in 1978, moved back to her home town of Carpinteria, where she began a 20-year span of service with the Carpinteria Unified School District; she first served as a teacher and then as principal of Carpinteria Middle School.

After her time in Carpinteria, Sawaske moved to the Santa Barbara County Education Office in June 1999 and served as director of teacher programs, director of program delivery for the California School Leadership Academy, and administrator of curriculum and instruction. In March 2005, she began her service in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, retiring in 2012 as associate superintendent of education.

In addition to various professional organizations, Sawaske has also served the community as a Fighting Back Task Force member for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and as a board member for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and for the Incredible Children’s Art Network.

Sawaske and her husband, Jack, have two adult sons, Spencer and Connor, and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Its programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the development and marketing manager for Family Service Agency.

